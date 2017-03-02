In Past Life, Sean Spicer Was White House Easter Bunny

CHICAGO (CBS) — Lately, press secretary Sean Spicer has been jousting with the White House reporters.
He once had a different job at the Executive Mansion, far from the perch he now holds near the Oval Office.
White House Easter Bunny!
Spicer was even interviewed about the gig by Politico in 2008.
At the time, he was in his second year as the center of attention at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll
“I can’t see too much, and the bunny does not talk, but every child is special on this day. Most children are so excited to see the bunny that they are on their best behavior,” Spicer told Politico.
“I really get a kick out of the ones that thank the bunny for their basket or a gift they got on Easter.”
The Washington Post has a story of previous White House aides who played the part.
Paging Melissa McCarthy, paging Melissa McCarthy.