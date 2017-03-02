Jon Lester Named Cubs’ Opening Day Starter

(CBS) The Cubs will give the ball to ace left-hander Jon Lester on opening night.
Lester will start Chicago’s season opener at St. Louis on April 2, the team announced Thursday. Right-hander Jake Arrieta will follow him in the rotation and start the second game of the season on April 4.
It will be the second time in three years that Lester takes the hill for the Cubs in their opener. He also did so in 2015 against the Cardinals, a game the Cubs lost.
Lester was 19-5 with a 2.44 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 2016, when he finished second in the Cy Young voting in the National League.