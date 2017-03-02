Naplate Residents Recover After Tornado Destroys Homes

CHICAGO (CBS) — Residents in a small Illinois village are dealing with clean-up and discovering new damage after a tornado swept through the area.

Caitlynn Frandin said she was in town when she got the tornado warning a few days ago. She raced to her aunt and uncle’s house to take cover in the basement.

“I took back roads, because if I would have taken the main roads I wouldn’t have made it,” she said.

Frandin made it back in the nick of time. Her cousin Cristina helped her clean up the destruction Thursday. They also removed precious family photos.

Electrical contractors were working all over Naplate to restore power. However, some workers said they are turning the gas off because many of the homes are total losses.

“they’re allowing us to come in today to start getting some of the tarping done, start getting some of the emergency work done, start dealing with the homeowners,” said construction worker Dave Baumgardner

He also said his job involves some hand-holding because the tragedy is still fresh in people’s minds.

“You have to have some compassion in this business. We’re here to help,” he said.