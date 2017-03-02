Person Questioned After 69-Year-Old Woman Slain In Gary

CHICAGO (CBS) — Detectives are questioning a person of interest after a 69-year-old woman was killed inside her home in Gary, Indiana.
About 3:30 p.m., officers were called for a welfare check on Annie Nelson in the 500 block of Kentucky Street, according to Gary police and the Lake County coroner’s office. Firefighters and officers forced their way into the home after not hearing any response.
Nelson was dead at the scene. She suffered blunt force trauma in a homicide, authorities said.
Detectives were questioning a person of interest, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (219) 755-3855.
