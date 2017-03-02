Watch: Cubs Boss Theo Epstein Takes Cuts Off Ryan Dempster

(CBS) President of baseball operations Theo Epstein got in on the fun at spring training Monday, taking cuts off former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster.
And lo and behold, Epstein got ahold of at least one off the 39-year-old Dempster, a special assistant in the Cubs’ front office who will return to the hill to pitch for Canada in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
“’Demp’ is facing the Dominican Republic next Thursday, so he needs to get stretched out and face hitters,” Epstein told the Chicago Tribune. “So he asked if he could come here and we could grab a few hitters so he could pitch like a simulated game. So of course we said yes, because he’s part of the organization and we’re pulling for him.”
Epstein added he hadn’t faced live pitching in more than 10 years.