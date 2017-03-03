2 Mumps Cases At Barrington HS, 10 More Suspected In District 220

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two students at Barrington High School have been diagnosed with mumps, and health officials have identified 10 other suspected cases at the high school and at Prairie and Station middle schools.
Parents at Barrington School District 220 were informed of the situation on Tuesday.
The district was attempting to prevent the spread of the disease by stepping up cleaning and disinfection of high-touch surfaces in the affected schools.
So far, since only two cases have been confirmed, officials were classifying the situation as a cluster of mumps, not an outbreak.
Experts said an outbreak happens when there are three confirmed cases within 50 days.
Mumps is a viral disease that causes fever, and swelling around the jaw, ears, and neck. It also can cause headaches, earaches, and sore throat.
People typically receive a vaccine against mumps when they are babies, but experts said the immunity can wear off over time.
Mumps is spread through sneezing, coughing, and sharing cups, straws, or other items that have come in contact with saliva.