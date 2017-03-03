Englewood Community Has Mixed Emotions On Plans Of A New High School

CHICAGO (CBS) — Residents of the South Side’s Englewood community have hope–and some concerns–about plans to build a new high school in the area.
Journalist and Community Activist RaShanah Baldwin said people she’s talked with in Englewood realize that building a new $75-million high school would also signal the closing of some other under-utilized high schools. She says residents what to know more about the plans. WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
“What I am hearing is more so, what is the plan for the other schools, what are the plans for the buildings that are already vacant and exist,” Baldwin said.
Pastor Kevin Brooks with Greater ST. John AME Church said the important thing is for real community people to have input.
“We don’t want to turn down anything. Christmas just passed and you all want gifts,” Pastor Brooks laughed. “But however what is the motive, and we want to make sure that there is a win-win for everybody, and there is a real sense of share and prosperity; and you will get the voices and concerns of the constituents.”
He also said residents also want to ensure the school will adequately prepare their children for the future.
