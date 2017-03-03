Elevator Problems Make Wheelchair-Using Tenant A Prisoner In His Own Building

(CBS) – For some, a broken elevator is just an inconvenience. For one South Side man, a broken elevator means he is stuck.

That’s because Xavier Gaston has a disability and can’t get in or out.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports.

The elevator has been out for a week, Gaston says. The amputee says his safety is at stake.

“The elevators are my only option and way out of this building,” says Gaston, who lives on the fourth floor.

Fortunately, there is one more elevator, but it breaks down, too. Last week, both elevators were not working, Gaston says.

“Could not get to my house,” he says.

City officials have done three elevator inspections at the Beverly Hills Apartments and issued five code violations. The latest was on Feb. 6.

The owners could be fined up to $500 a day for not doing repairs. A hearing is set for later this year.

The landlord, with Walden Properties, declined comment.