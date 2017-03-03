Levine: White Sox Try To Explain Carlos Rodon’s ‘Special Schedule’ This Spring

(CBS) — Carlos Rodon is not hurt — let’s make that clear as we begin this look at the Chicago White Sox left-handed starter.

When pitchers and catchers reported, the media was told the team had decided to take a slower approach with Rodon compared to other rotation pitchers.

Good enough. The Sox future ace was coming along at a slower pace because the front office wanted a less-than-rushed start to a longer-than-usual spring training. Understood.

On Friday, the story seemed to change.

Chicago pitching coach Don Cooper talked to the media after Rodon threw his second side session of the spring. He reminded reporters that Rodon went on the DL last July. The injury was listed as a sprained wrist. Rodon fell in the dugout and missed two weeks. When he returned, he made one start within a month period.

The pitcher returned to form at the end of the season with eight quality outings in his last 10 starts.

“Part of it is he had problems last year,” Cooper said. “We want to see if we can eliminate those problems. So, we set up a bit of a special schedule for him.”

Cooper was asked to clarify what he had meant by “problems.”

“Well, he wasn’t feeling good,” the pitching coach said. “We didn’t want to risk it, that’s what it was. He had some arm stuff that was bothering him a bit. Falling down combined with it, so it was just some stuff we want to take care of.”

Cooper was asked if Rodon would be ready for his first start in April.

“He should,” Cooper answered. “If everything goes right from this moment on until the end of spring training, he should be able to make his first start, which is somewhere in the first five or six games.”

General Manager Rick Hahn tried to clarify what Cooper meant by “arm stuff” going on with Rodon last summer. Hahn admitted that Rodon had some arm fatigue in 2016. He also said the trip to the DL was related only to the wrist injury.

“The fatigue was what Coop was alluding to,” Hahn said. “Rodon is on track to make his opening start of the season, from here on out.”