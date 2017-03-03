Program Pairs Military Veterans, Dogs That Need Forever Homes

(CBS) — A double win on Chicago’s South Side, where veterans with PTSD got matched with service dogs having trouble finding a forever home.
WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.
Mike Tellerino, founder of K-9s For Veterans, says Darla’s about a third of the way through her training.
“Darla was found running around on the expressway, and she was adopted out twice, but had to be returned because of her high-anxiety issues,” he says.
Darla was going home with veteran Mike Thompson. He says the dog initially was shy and standoffish.
“Now, she’s 100 percent different,” Thompson says. “Loves affection.”
Different dogs, and different people. Retired Army Ranger Clayton Irons says his life has changed since he got his German shepherd, Major.