Second Person Charged With Killing 17-Year-Old Chicago Heights Girl

CHICAGO (CBS) — A second person has been charged with killing a 17-year-old girl last week in south suburban Chicago Heights.
Martin Chavez, 22, of Chicago Heights turned himself in about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Chicago Heights police said. He was charged with a count of first-degree murder for the death of Melanie M. Valencia on Feb. 22.
He was expected to appear in court Friday, police said.
Yerni Arriaga, 17, also faces one count of first-degree murder, according to police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office. Arriaga was arrested about 7 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East 22nd Street. His bond was set at $5 million at a court appearance on Wednesday.
Police responded about 9:25 p.m. Feb. 22 to a 911 caller stating she could hear a woman screaming for help in the 1400 block of Schilling Avenue, police said.
Officers found Valencia on the ground near a fence in the back of a home, bleeding from the head and back, authorities said. She died at the scene at 9:44 p.m. An autopsy Thursday found she died of multiple injuries suffered in an assault, and her death was ruled a homicide.
Arriaga is next scheduled to appear in court March 21.
