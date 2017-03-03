‘Shot Spotter’ — A Game-Changer In Chicago Crime Fighting?

(CBS) – Chicago police are turning to technology to fight violence by installing more “Shot Spotter” systems so that they can respond the moment gunfire erupts.
But will they help? CBS 2’s Brad Edwards reports.
The antenna like contraption sense gun shots fired in the area. They can triangulate a near spot-on position of shots fired and immediately notify the nearest officers.
It’s up and running in two police districts with crime problems, and two more districts will follow.
Community activist Andrew Holmes says the technology is appreciated, but it’s only part of the solution. A more important part, he says, is community members. They need to tell police who is responsible for crimes.