‘Shot Spotter’ — A Game-Changer In Chicago Crime Fighting?

March 3, 2017 9:46 PM By Brad Edwards
Filed Under: Brad Edwards, Shot Spotter

(CBS) – Chicago police are turning to technology to fight violence by installing more “Shot Spotter” systems so that they can respond the moment gunfire erupts.

But will they help? CBS 2’s Brad Edwards reports.

The antenna like contraption sense gun shots fired in the area. They can triangulate a near spot-on position of shots fired and immediately notify the nearest officers.

It’s up and running in two police districts with crime problems, and two more districts will follow.

Community activist Andrew Holmes  says the technology is appreciated, but it’s only part of the solution. A more important part, he says, is community members. They need to tell police who is responsible for crimes.

More from Brad Edwards

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia