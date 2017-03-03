Suspect In Threats Against Jewish Centers Has Ties To Chicago

(CBS) – A St. Louis man federal authorities blame for several threats against Jewish Community Centers has ties to Chicago.

He also has a reputation for lying. But as CBS 2’S Roseanne Tellez reports, it’s the WHY in this case that is baffling.

Jewish Community Centers from New York to San Diego have received numerous bomb threats this year.

Juan Thompson, 31, is now accused in eight of the incidents.

A federal complaint alleges Thompson’s threats were meant to harass an ex-girlfriend.

On his Twitter page, Thompson blames a “#whitegirl I dated who sent a bomb threat in my name.”

He often commented about the threats: “Another week, another round of threats against Jewish ppl.”

The former intern at Chicago’s WBEZ and DNAinfo was accused in 2016 of making up quotes in a story about Charleston shooter Dylann Roof.

That landed him on the radar of the Anti-Defamation League.

The feds were seen removing boxes from the St. Louis home of Thompson’s mom and stepfather on Friday.

The Anti-Defamation League thanks law enforcement for vigorously pursuing the case. But they say there are many more unsolved threats.

The organization is asking the president to create an action plan and provide resources to carry it out.