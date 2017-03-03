White Sox Release Brett Lawrie

(CBS) The White Sox have released infielder Brett Lawrie, they announced Friday.
The 27-year-old Lawrie was acquired prior to the 2016 season in which the White Sox were aiming for a playoff spot with a veteran core, but he had an injury-plagued season. Lawrie hit .248 with 12 homers, 36 RBIs and a .723 OPS in 94 games. Most recently, Lawrie was suffering from a leg injury that had slowed his progress.
Earlier in the offseason, the White Sox and Lawrie had agreed to a $3.5 million salary for 2017.