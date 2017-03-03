Woman, 75, Missing From Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 75-year-old woman has been reported missing after leaving her home on Thursday in the Austin neighborhood.
Virginia Cousin, who has mild dementia, may not be able to find her way home, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.
Cousin was last seen when she left her home about 2:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Washington, police said. She was wearing a navy blue jacket, white T-shirt and blue jeans with the cuff rolled up.
Cousins was described as a 5-foot-2, 160-pound black woman with black hair and brown eyes, police said.
Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.
