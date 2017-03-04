5 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were wounded in shootings since Friday night on Chicago’s South and West sides.

Most recently, a man and a woman were shot early Saturday in the North Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The 31-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were on a sidewalk about 5:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of North LeClaire when a gray car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The woman was shot in the thigh, the man in the abdomen. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was stabilized and he was listed in serious condition.

About an hour earlier, two men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in the South Side Heart of Chicago neighborhood. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., they were walking in the 2200 block of West 18th Place when one or more people in a small silver car opened fire, police said. One man, 22, was shot in the chest and buttocks. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The other, 32, was shot in the abdomen and grazed across the thigh and finger. His condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The weekend’s first shooting happened Friday night in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the South Side. A 39-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk at 9:53 p.m. in the 300 block of West 95th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

