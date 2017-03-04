E. Coli Outbreak Traced To I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter

CHICAGO (CBS) — Health officials have traced the source of an E. coli outbreak in four states to a company based in the north suburbs.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning on Friday about I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter.
The company, who’s headquarters are in Glenview, also issued a voluntary recall. So far, six people have been hospitalized, six others sickened by the SoyNut Butter — 11 of those cases are children.
The affected jars have a “Best Buy” date of August 30 or August 31 of 2018.
The CDC stresses the outbreak is likely to grow. Consumers are urged to seal jars tightly before disposing of them in the trash to ensure children and animals cannot get to them.