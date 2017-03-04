Man Smoking With Oxygen Tank Sparked Fatal Fire On NW Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 83-year-old man died after being pulled from a house fire early Saturday in the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police.
Crews responded about 12:30 a.m. to the blaze in the 2900 block of West Giddings, and firefighters found the elderly man in the basement, police said.
He was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Fire officials said he had been smoking while using an oxygen tank, igniting the fire. It was put out in about 15 minutes.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)