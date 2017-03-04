Metra Train Strikes Pedestrian Near La Grange

CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra trains were halted on the BNSF line after an outbound train struck a pedestrian Saturday, according to the rail service.
BNSF train 1309 struck a pedestrian about 2:30 p.m. near the La Grange station in the west suburb, according to Metra. Inbound and outbound trains were halted, causing extensive delays.
Additional information, including the condition of the pedestrian, was not immediately available.
