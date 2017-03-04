Mistakenly Released Chicago Murder Suspect Arrested In Georgia

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man charged with murder for a shooting several years ago on the Dan Ryan Expressway, and who was erroneously released from custody last week, was captured Friday night in Georgia.
Garrett Glover was found asleep in the apartment of a relative’s girlfriend in a suburb of Atlanta, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Department.
Nicole Wilson with the Illinois Department of Corrections says he was taken into custody without incident.
“It feels good to know that someone who has been accused of killing someone is off the streets,” she said. “We are thankful for the work of the U.S. Marshals Service and ready to move beyond this.”
Glover was released because the Sheriff’s Department didn’t provide the proper paperwork when he was moved from the county jail to Stateville Correctional Center to be processed after sentencing for an armed robbery.
It was determined Glover already served his time, and he was released with the IDOC unaware he still had a pending murder case.