Police: Dead Body Found In Austin Vacant Lot

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.
Officers responded at 12:23 p.m. to a call of a person lying face down in a vacant lot in the 5400 block of West Ohio, according to Chicago Police. The male, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Additional information was not immediately available. Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.
