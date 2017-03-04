Police: Man Shot In Albany Park Shot Himself

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 22-year-old man who showed up at a hospital on Friday morning and said he was shot in the Albany Park neighborhood actually shot himself, police said.
Just before 6 a.m., he showed up at Swedish Covenant Hospital with a gunshot wound and told investigators he was attacked in the 3700 block of West Lawrence, according to Chicago Police. He was transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.
He told investigators that he was driving in the alley when he got into an argument with two males, police said. During the argument, one of them fired a gun, striking the man in the chest and the two males ran away.
On Friday night, police said an investigation showed the gunshot wound was self inflicted.
His condition had stabilized, police said.
