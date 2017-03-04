Proposed Illinois Law Allows Those Under 21 To Drink With A Parent

March 4, 2017 3:31 PM By Mike Krauser
Filed Under: Drinking age, Springfield, underage drinking

CHICAGO (CBS) — Under legislation being proposed in Springfield, underage drinking would be allowed with a parent present.

The law would be similar to one in Wisconsin, which allows those under 21 to drink with a parent or legal age guardian present.

Republican State Representative Barbara Wheeler is the chief sponsor and Democrat Kelly Burk is the co-sponsor. Republican Joe Cichowski of Rockford says he is not opposed to the idea.

“They want to let them have a small glass of wine or a taste of wine, and I don’t think it’s a concept that a lot of parents would have too much concern with.”

But a bar owner told our sister station in Rockford, WIFR, that he does not support the notion.

“I don’t believe that 18-year-olds are ready to consume alcohol even under the supervision of their parents. And how can you regulate?”

If the bill passes, and it has a long way to go to do so, those under 21 would not be allowed to drink with their parents in bars, solely in restaurants where alcohol is served.

More from Mike Krauser

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia