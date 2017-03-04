Proposed Illinois Law Allows Those Under 21 To Drink With A Parent

CHICAGO (CBS) — Under legislation being proposed in Springfield, underage drinking would be allowed with a parent present.
The law would be similar to one in Wisconsin, which allows those under 21 to drink with a parent or legal age guardian present.
Republican State Representative Barbara Wheeler is the chief sponsor and Democrat Kelly Burk is the co-sponsor. Republican Joe Cichowski of Rockford says he is not opposed to the idea.
“They want to let them have a small glass of wine or a taste of wine, and I don’t think it’s a concept that a lot of parents would have too much concern with.”
But a bar owner told our sister station in Rockford, WIFR, that he does not support the notion.
“I don’t believe that 18-year-olds are ready to consume alcohol even under the supervision of their parents. And how can you regulate?”
If the bill passes, and it has a long way to go to do so, those under 21 would not be allowed to drink with their parents in bars, solely in restaurants where alcohol is served.