Transgender Rights Protesters Rally To Show Solidarity

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered Friday night to show their support for transgender rights.
“Trans lives matter” chants could be heard outside of Trump Tower at Wabash and Wacker.
The rally was intended to emphasize the need to keep transgender voices heard on issues such as, education, employment, housing and healthcare.
“Shows Trump that we’re not afraid to stand up for who we are,” said Adam Davies, a Northwestern University student.
The transgender community and its supporters say they will not remain silent and will oppose the Trump Administration when it tries to take away their rights.
“I’m here to support trans lives, trans lives of color, trans women of color, and show that we will not bow down to Trump and the Trump/Pence Administration,” said Jayleen James, another protester.