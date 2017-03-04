Xavier Beats DePaul 79-65 To Snap 6-Game Skid

March 4, 2017 4:02 PM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Trevon Bluiett scored 24 points, added 10 rebounds, and Xavier closed out the regular season with a much-needed 79-65 win over DePaul on Saturday.

Xavier (19-12, 9-9 Big East), once ranked as high as No. 7, had lost six in a row and is in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament altogether.

The Musketeers and Blue Demons will meet again March 8 in the opening round of the Big East Tournament.

Malcolm Bernard added 13 points for Xavier, which hit 10 3-pointers, won the rebounding battle, and finished with just nine turnovers.

Billy Garrett Jr. led DePaul (9-22, 2-16) with 17 points while Eli Cain added 15. The Blue Demons shot just 40 percent and 6 of 21 from long range.

DePaul kept the score close most the game but Xavier pulled away late. A Bluiett 3 gave the Musketeers a 72-61 lead, which they extended to 17 three possessions later.

