Xavier Beats DePaul 79-65 To Snap 6-Game Skid

Ottawa, Naplate Warned Not To Expect Financial Aid After TornadoesThe mayor of another Illinois city hit by a twister warned not to expect financial help from the state or federal governments.

Naplate Woman's "Surreal" Survival: Riding Out Tornado In Her ClosetAs a powerful tornado ravaged the small village of Naplate on Tuesday, one woman survived the twister by hiding out in her closet, even as her home was lifted off its foundation, suffering only a small scratch in the process.

Neighbors Help Neighbors After Tornadoes Ravage Naplate, OttawaThe Dutton family rode out the storm in a small bathroom. During that time, their home was literally ripped apart around them. Nicole O’Shea saw what happened to her neighbors and offered the Duttons and their dog a place to stay for as long as they need it.