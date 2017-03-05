6-Year-Old Birthday Girl Gives Back To The Less Fortunate

CHICAGO (CBS) — To celebrate her birthday Sunday, a Chicago girl gave back to the less fortunate.
At 6-years-old, Armani Crew lives by a motto, and it’s a good one.
“It’s nice to be nice.”
Crew was certainly nice on her birthday, rounding up family members to serve warm meals to the homeless on South Kedzie. Artesha Smith-Crew said when her daughter proposed the idea, rather than a typical birthday party, she thought she was joking.
“Then when I asked her again, like ‘what are we doing for your birthday?’ she stomped her feet and said, ‘I want to make sure they eat,'” Smith-Crew said. “And that’s what we did. We would’ve had a party at home, this is how we do at home, we celebrate big, so we just brought it outside.”
Along with a table lined with hot food, the family provided dozens with care packets and to-go boxes.
Many wished Armani a happy birthday, some even handed her cash. Her mother says that money will be donated to charity.