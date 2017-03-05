Police Looking For Man Who Sexually Abused Boy In East Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who sexually abused a boy Saturday in the East Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.
The boy was walking about 7:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of Cornell Avenue when the man approached him, started a conversation and touched the boy inappropriately, according to Chicago Police.
The man was described as black, 30–40 years old, 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, with a light complexion and a gray goatee, police said. He was wearing a beige jacket, dark pants and a black hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)