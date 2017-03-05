TWITTER: An Inside Look At Special Olympics Chicago’s Polar Plunge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday marked the 17th annual Special Olympics Chicago Polar Plunge, where participants plunge into Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach.
Thousands of people, and a few celebrities, gathered to support a good cause that benefits Special Olympics Chicago and the programs it delivers to 6,800 athletes throughout the year.
The morning started bright and early.
Hills Bros coffee gave off free samples of coffee to all that came out to support Special Olympics Chicago.
And Chicago Bear legend Brian Urlacher served up bratwursts with Johnsonville.
ComEd was a big sponsor for the event, bringing a large group of both plungers and supporters.
Peoples Gas tweeted, “Team Kevin brought the heat! Thank you to our #PeoplesGasPlungers for raising over $60,000 for @SpecialOChi. #MakeASplash”
And more in blue from PeoplesGas proud to have completed the plunge.
Chicago’s 1871 also had a group of plungers.
And Emerging Leaders Chi…
And Mt. Carmel High Schools’s football team.
Costumes are a common thing to see at the Polar Plunge — and though this group does not seem to have a theme, they sure were ready for a morning full of fun, while supporting a good cause.
And a Dolly Parton group…
Team Gryffindor took the plunge, sporting Harry Potter scars on their forehead.
Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer tweeted some photos from afar of the crowds at the plunge.
Celebrities also took part in the plunge, including actors from “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD,” “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Justice.”
Special Olympics Chicago gives thanks. They have not released the final amount of money raised for the even, but the goal was to reach $1.5 million.