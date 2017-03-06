Bears Re-Sign Daniel Brown, Tender Exclusive Rights To Josh Bellamy, Bryce Callahan

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) Tight end Daniel Brown impressed the Bears late in the 2016 season, and now the team has locked him in for a one-year deal.
Brown has 22 catches and a touchdown in two NFL seasons, with his first score coming last season with the Bears. He’s expected to compete for playing time at tight end next season.
The Bears have also tendered exclusive rights to receiver Josh Bellamy and cornerback Bryce Callahan, meaning they can’t negotiate with other teams. Bellamy posted 19 catches for 282 yards and a touchdown last season. An undrafted free agent signed in 2015, Callahan has earned his place as the Bears’ nickel back.
Tuesday marks the start of the legal tampering period, in which teams can begin to discuss deals with free agents in advance of Thursday’s league year beginning.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.