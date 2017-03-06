Bulls’ Dwyane Wade Out Against Pistons

March 6, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Bulls, Dwyane Wade

(CBS) Bulls guard Dwyane Wade will miss Monday evening’s game at the Pistons because of a thigh injury, coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters.

Wade apparently suffered the injury sometime in a loss to the Clippers on Saturday, though Hoiberg on Sunday didn’t trace it to an single play. This will be Wade’s 10th missed game of the season — five for rest, four for injury and one for illness.

Wade is Chicago’s second-leading scorer, averaging 18.9 points on 43.3 percent shooting.

Bulls backup point guard Rajon Rondo is a gametime decision with an ankle injury.

