Chance The Rapper To Donate $1 Million To Chicago Public Schools

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chance the Rapper announced Monday afternoon he will donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools.

During the conference, held at Westcott Elementary School, Chance said talks over the weekend with Gov. Bruce Rauner failed to find a way to end the financial crisis currently surrounding Chicago’s schools.

“Do your job, Gov. Rauner,” Chance said at the press conference, which he live-streamed via Instagram.

In addition to his initial donation, Chance called on other Chicago companies and corporations, as well as the public, to donate. For every $100,000 raised, Chance will donate an additional $10,000.

“Fight with me,” he said.

Chance first reached out to the Illinois Gov. last month, after Rauner congratulated the rapper for winning three Grammys, tweeting, “IL is proud that you’re one of our own.”

Thank you Governor, I would love to have meeting with you this week if possible. https://t.co/wFC41NQqGq — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 13, 2017

Last week, the two announced they had agreed to meet on Wednesday to discuss education funding for Chicago Public Schools, but that meeting was postponed on Wednesday, hours after tornadoes ripped through central and southern Illinois.

Thursday afternoon, Chance announced on Twitter the meeting with the governor had been reset for Friday.

“I’m more than appreciative of him taking time to discuss funding CPS,” he said on Twitter.

CPS has said it could end the school year as soon as June 1 if the state does not provide more funding.

The district also has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the state, claiming the state’s education funding system discriminates against poor minority students who make up the majority of the CPS student body.

CBS 2 has reached out to CPS and Gov. Rauner.