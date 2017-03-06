CTA To Mark 75th Anniversary; 125 Years Of The ‘L’

CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA is gearing up for a celebration.
The CTA has seen good times and bad times but has operated mass transit in Chicago and suburban Cook County since 1947 — 70 years.
In addition, on June 6th, the oldest portion of the ‘L’ – the Green Line just south of the Loop – will be turning 125 years old.
CTA is still formulating plans, but says there will be a big 125th anniversary celebration that day and a series of tours, contests, giveaways and ridership promotions throughout the year.
CTA’s historical fleet of older rapid transit cars and buses will be a part of the celebration.