CTA To Mark 75th Anniversary; 125 Years Of The ‘L’

March 6, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: anniversary, Bob Roberts, CTA

CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA is gearing up for a celebration.

The CTA has seen good times and bad times but has operated mass transit in Chicago and suburban Cook County since 1947 — 70 years.

In addition, on June 6th, the oldest portion of the ‘L’ – the Green Line just south of the Loop – will be turning 125 years old.

CTA is still formulating plans, but says there will be a big 125th anniversary celebration that day and a series of tours, contests, giveaways and ridership promotions throughout the year.

CTA’s historical fleet of older rapid transit cars and buses will be a part of the celebration.

