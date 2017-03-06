Gutierrez Town Hall Swells With Trump Critics

(CBS) – A congressional town hall meeting Monday on Chicago’s Northwest Side drew hundreds of people uneasy about President Donald Trump and his revised travel ban.
They filed in to a standing room only spot at the event sponsored by Congressman Luis Gutierrez. He says this crowd of 300 plus is at least five times the normal town hall size.
“They’ve taken on a completely different nature today because Donald Trump represents a really new kind of threat,” the congressman tells CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov. “People feel that threat, and so they decided to come together.”
The meeting just happened to fall on the same day on which Trump issued his revised executive order on travel to the U.S.
“I’ going to fight in the courts and on the streets and at the airport,” Gutierrez says.
CAIR Executive Director Ahmed Rehab also took part. He shares the congressman’s view that the so-called travel ban is anti-Muslim and illegal.
“This shows that you’re vigilant, that you’re woke, that you’re engaged,” he said. “This is America right here.”