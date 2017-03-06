Man Missing From Uptown For Five Months

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 41-year-old man reported missing Sunday was last seen five months ago in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.
Shane Harris was last seen on foot Oct. 1, 2016 in the 4600 block of North Clifton, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.
Harris was described as a 6-foot-1, 165-pound black man with black hair and brown eyes, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 747-8274.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)