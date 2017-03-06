Student Loan Troubles Growing Among Illinois Consumer Woes

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says student borrowers dealing with mounting loan debt are making up a greater number of consumer complaints to her office.
Madigan released her annual top-ten list of such complaints on Monday. She says consumer debt and identity theft were the top two issues drawing complaints for the ninth straight year.
The attorney general’s office reports receiving nearly 24,000 complaints during 2016. Nearly 1,700 education-related complaints were the sixth-most common last year, up one spot from 2015.
Madigan says those complaints include loan servicers that aren’t providing accurate assistance and for-profit schools awarding worthless degrees.
Other complaints included telemarketers, construction, used vehicle sales and internet or mail-order products.
