Teen Dramatist Raises Money For Injured Parishioner

(CBS) – A 14-year-old girl is using her love of theater to help a family who suffered injuries after a home explosion.

She started her own amateur production company in the basement of her Lockport home.

She invited CBS 2’s Susanna Song to one of the rehearsals for her upcoming musical.

It started with a tiny budget and homemade costumes in her basement two years ago.

Shows staged by Brooke Ferricks have gone from a neighborhood gathering to a community outpouring. All the money she raises goes to a family in need.

“If I were in their shoes, I’d want somebody to help me,” she says.

In December, a father and daughter from Homer Glen suffered severe burns in a home explosion.

When Brooke learned Ed Kolpacki and his daughter, Meg, are parishioners at her church, she called for auditions.

Julia Rush joined the musical so she could help out her friend and classmate.

“I want her to feel loved,” she says.

The father and daughter are now out of the hospital. They declined an on-camera interview. Nicor will only say the gas leak remains under investigation.

The Kolpackis plan to be there, in the front row.

The musical is scheduled for Saturday June 17 at St. Bernard Church in Home Glen.

Tickets are free, but attendees are asked to make a donation. Brooke hopes to raise $2,000.