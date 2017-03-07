Chicago Jewish Day School Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

March 7, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Bomb threat, Building Evacuated, Chicago Jewish Day School, Crime

CHICAGO (CBS) — A private Jewish school in the Edgewater neighborhood was evacuated Tuesday morning, after receiving a bomb threat.

Chicago police said they responded to a call of a bomb threat at the Chicago Jewish Day School at Sheridan Road and Thorndale Avenue around 9:10 a.m.

The school evacuated the building after receiving the threat.

A police canine unit was assisting in an investigation and search of the building. Officers also could be seen checking parked cars outside the school.

Police said several nearby streets were closed as a result of the investigation.

