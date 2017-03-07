Cubs’ Albert Almora ‘Fine’ After Dealing With Calf Soreness

(CBS) Cubs outfielder Albert Almora is “fine” after leaving in the first inning of Monday’s game with a sore left calf, manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday.
“He’s doing good,” Maddon said. “He just came in and saw me. He’s fine. There’s nothing really wrong with it. He got hit in that leg a couple days ago and then was kind of walking awkwardly to try to compensate for the ache. And I think that’s when he kind of tweaked it a little bit, but he’s fine. He should be able to play tomorrow or the next day at the worst. But tomorrow we’re off — so the next day.”
The 22-year-old Almora is 6-of-20 with a homer and four RBIs in spring training. He’s expected to split time in center field with Jon Jay.