Cubs Reassign 6 Pitchers To Minor League Camp

(CBS) The Cubs on Tuesday sent six pitchers to minor league camp as they conducted their first round of cuts at spring training.
Right-handers Andury Acevedo, Daniel Corcino, Fernando Rodriguez and Ryan Williams and left-handers Gerardo Concepcion and Manny Parra were all reassigned, the Sun-Times reported.
Manager Joe Maddon cited a need for them to get work as the reason for reassigning them now. The Cubs have 34 pitchers in camp still, the Sun-Times reported, and they’re looking to ramp up the work of their starting rotation and go-to relievers. John Lackey is starting Tuesday, with relievers Ron Zastryzny, Pedro Strop and Hector Rondon also expected to get work. Kyle Hendricks, Jon Lester and Jake Arrieta are set to start Friday through Sunday for the Cubs, respectively.