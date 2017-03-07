Florida Georgia Line Announces Stadium Tour With Wrigley Field Stop Featuring The Backstreet Boys, Nelly, And Chris Lane

CHICAGO (CBS) — Florida Georgia Line announced Tuesday their first-ever stadium tour this summer, while on Good Morning America.

The band continued their announcement of The Smooth Tour 2017 on their website.

As part of the tour, “Diamond-selling, Grammy Award-winning hip-hop icon Nelly, breakout country star Chris Lane, and the Backstreet Boys” will join Florida Georgia Line for three shows: Boston’s Fenway Park on July 7, Minneapolis’ Target Field on July 29, and Chicago’s Wrigley Field on August 12.

The Backstreet Boys are featured on Florida Georgia Line’s new single “God, Your Mama, And Me.” The music video for the single includes footage of each group member’s real-life love story.

The Smooth Tour 2017, sponsored by Advanced Auto Parts and presented by Old Camp Whiskey, kicks off June 2 in Austin, Texas. Ticket information will be revealed soon by Live Nation, the official promoter of the tour.

Fans can enter for a chance to win a trip to win a trip to their choice of one of the three stadium stops on Florida Georgia Line’s tour website.

Florida Georgia Line is still on the road for their 2017 Dig Your Roots Tour until My 6. The tour features Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane.

Wrigley Field has frequently booked country artists and rock-and-roll bands. Big names that have performed at the venue in the past include Jimmy Buffett, who is set to return this year; Elton John and Billy Joel, Rascal Flatts, Pearl Jam and Jason Aldean.

Artists scheduled to perform at Wrigley Field in 2017 include, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers (Thursday, June 29); Dead & Company (Friday, June 30 & Saturday, July 1); Jimmy Buffett (Saturday, July 15); James Taylor (Monday, July 17); Billy Joel (Friday, Aug. 11); Green Day (Thursday, Aug. 24); Lady Gaga (Friday, Aug. 25) and Zac Brown Band (Saturday, Aug. 26).