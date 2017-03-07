Gov. Rauner Concerned About Obamacare Replacement

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. Bruce Rauner says he has some concerns about the plan outlined by the House Majority to replace the Affordable Care Act.

At first blush, the Republican Gov. says it looks as if Illinois won’t fair very well under the House Republican healthcare plan. He says he’s concerned that people in the state might be “left in the lurch,” or that there’s heavy pressure to reduce the number of people with insurance companies in the state.

“It’s a little early for me to publicly state what I’ve recommended. I have made some recommendations to the governors, the Republican Governor’s Association,” Rauner said. “I’ve also spoken to some folks in the Trump Administration about what I might recommend.”