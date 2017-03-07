Gov. Rauner Concerned About Obamacare Replacement

March 7, 2017 11:24 AM By Craig Dellimore
CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. Bruce Rauner says he has some concerns about the plan outlined by the House Majority to replace the Affordable Care Act.

At first blush, the Republican Gov. says it looks as if Illinois won’t fair very well under the House Republican healthcare plan. He says he’s concerned that people in the state might be “left in the lurch,” or  that there’s heavy pressure to reduce the number of people with insurance companies in the state.

“It’s a little early for me to publicly state what I’ve recommended. I have made some recommendations to the governors, the Republican Governor’s Association,” Rauner said. “I’ve also spoken to some folks in the Trump Administration about what I might recommend.”

Still, he maintained his desire to remain private on the matter for now, saying, “Negotiating in the press is not a good idea, I’m not going to do that.”

Rauner said he and his team are still studying the GOP plan, but that everyone is in agreement that Obamacare must change.

