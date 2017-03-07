IHOP Offers Free Short Stack For National Pancake Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s National Pancake Day!
In honor of the “holiday,” IHOP is offering a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes to each guest.
Participating International House of Pancakes restaurants will celebrate with this offer from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Select locations are offering extended hours until 10 p.m.
In return, IHOP asks guests to make a donation to their charitable partners. This year, the funds raised will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
“IHOP and our franchisees are honored to partner with leading non-profit organizations like Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children for our National Pancake Day event and help fight serious childhood illnesses” said Darren Rebelez, President, IHOP Restaurants, in a statement. “Year after year, we look forward to celebrating with our guests and fans, and are amazed by their generosity. Every pancake served on IHOP National Pancake Day has a purpose, and every penny raised goes a long way in making a meaningful, and lasting, impact on so many kids and families in our communities.”
IHOP has set a goal to raise $3.5 million for children battling critical illnesses.
Since National Pancake Day began at IHOP in 2016, the restaurant chain and its guests have raised more than $24 million for charity, according to IHOP’s website.
To find a local IHOP restaurant or to donate online, visit www.ihop.com/national-pancake-day