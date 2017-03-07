Man Gets 25 Years For 2014 Fatal Shooting In North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting a man during a drug deal in the West Side North Lawndale neighborhood in 2014.

Andre Miller was found guilty of murder Feb. 2 after a jury trial, according to Cook County court records.

About 1:45 p.m. Sept. 14, 2014, Charles Labon was part of a group standing on a corner in the 4100 block of West 16th Street when Miller approached to buy cannabis from someone in the group, authorities said at the time.

The drug dealer turned around to get the cannabis from his car, and Miller pulled a gun out of his pockets and fired several shots at Labon, authorities said.

Miller then called Labon a derogatory name and ran away, but a witness gave chase and saw him run into his home in the 1500 block of South Kolin Avenue, authorities said.

Labon, 28, who lived in the same neighborhood, was shot in the chest, and died later that day at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Witnesses told detectives they saw Miller walking in an alley, then loading a gun before approaching the group, authorities said. Miller was taken into custody, and witnesses identified him in photo arrays and physical lineups.

Judge Thaddeus Wilson sentenced Miller to 25 years in prison Friday, according to court records. He will receive credit for 864 days served in the Cook County Jail, and must serve three years of supervised release.

Miller was booked into the Stateville Correctional Center to begin serving his sentence Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)