Man Robs Bank In Waukegan

CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone robbed a bank on Monday afternoon in north suburban Waukegan.
About 4:30 p.m., federal investigators responded to the Bank of America branch at 920 S. Waukegan Road, FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.
It was described as a non-takeover robbery, Croon said.
The suspect was described as a 6-foot white man about 28 years old with brown hair, a scruffy beard and a thin build, according to the FBI. He wore a green, hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Additional details were not immediately available. Anyone with information should call (312) 421-6700.
Almost 30 banks have been robbed in the Chicago area this year, according to FBI data.
