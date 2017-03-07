Man Jumps Out Of Moving Ride-Share Car, Shoots Fellow Passenger

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was seriously wounded in a bizarre shooting involving a ride-share vehicle late Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.
Police said it appears two passengers in a vehicle with both Uber and Lyft stickers got into a fight around 11:30 p.m. near 76th and Coles, when one of them got out of the moving vehicle and fired shots into the car.
The victim went to Jackson Park Hospital, and later was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where the 31-year-old man was being treated for gunshot wounds to the neck and face. He was listed in serious condition Tuesday morning.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning.
Area South detectives were investigating.