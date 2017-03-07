Mayor Emanuel On Chance The Rapper’s Criticism Of Gov. Rauner

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel said he had nothing to do with Chance the Rapper’s criticism of Gov. Bruce Rauner.

When Chance announced that he’s donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools “for arts and enrichment programming,” he had some sharp words for Gov. Rauner on education funding.

“Governor Rauner, do your job,” he said Monday afternoon during a press conference at Westcott Elementary School.

While this is something Chance and Mayor Emanuel reportedly agree on, the Mayor was quick to bristle at any suggestion that he encouraged the rapper to criticize the governor.

“I think it’s condescending to assume that Chance couldn’t come to the conclusion on his own that this is wrong,” he said.

In addition to the $1 million donation, Chance said he’ll give $10,000 to ten Chicago Public Schools for every $100,000 his foundation receives in donations, starting with Weston Elementary, which is near his childhood home.

“I think that Chance the Rapper represents the new face of philanthropy,” said Eric Weinheimer.

Weinheimer, CEO of Forefront, a company that represents non-profits and those who donate to them, said Chance could created a ripple effect of generosity.

“He could influence how other philanthropists give as well. People who may want to follow his lead.”

On Tuesday, Chance took to Twitter to thank those who have already supported his foundation, including comedian Hanibel Burris.

Thank you @hannibalburess for investing in the kids. #SupportCPS — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 7, 2017

Thank you @scooterbraun for investing in the kids #SupportCPS — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 7, 2017

“We’re seeing everyday, young people, who want not only to have good careers, but they also want to have purpose in their lives,” said Weinheimer.

After the press conference, Chance said on Twitter that he was going to announce the other schools receiving the $10,000 donations on Tuesday. He still hasn’t revealed those nine other schools, nor do we know when or how he plans to distribute the $1 million.