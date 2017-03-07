Remember Berwyn’s ‘Spindle’? Two Of Its Punctured Cars Are Up For Auction

(CBS) — Two cars from Berwyn that had a bit role in Hollywood are on the auction block.
But you won’t be able to drive them away, as WBBM’s Bob Roberts explains.
They’ve got 26-inch holes in their roofs and floors, but they’re not refugees from “The Flintstones.”
The Berwyn Arts Council is seeking a buyer on eBay for the VW Beetle and the BMW that sat atop Berwin’s “Spindle” sculpture. It was well-known locally – or infamous – long before the eight-cars-impaled-by-a-spike sculpture was featured in the hit movie “Wayne’s World” in 1992.
The car-kabob remnants are being auctioned off – together, not separately – for a minimum of $5,000. No seats, no engines, and no spindle, although the council can put you in touch with its owner.
The deadline is Thursday.