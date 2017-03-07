Report: Bears Considered Frontrunner To Sign Mike Glennon

(CBS) The Bears are the frontrunner to land free-agent quarterback Mike Glennon, as there’s serious mutual interest between the two sides, the NFL Network reported Tuesday, just hours ahead of the start of the legal tampering period.
The 27-year-old Glennon has been a backup for the past two seasons after the Buccaneers drafted quarterback Jameis Winston in 2015 and turned the reins over to him. Still, he’s expected to land a deal with an average annual value of around $14 million, according to reports.
After being selected in the third round of the 2013 draft, Glennon started 13 games as a rookie, throwing for 2,608 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He played in six games in 2014, starting five, and threw for 1,417 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. His career record as a starter is 5-13.
The Bears are expected to part ways with eight-year starting quarterback Jay Cutler, most likely by cutting him.
Teams can begin negotiating deals with free agents Tuesday at 11 a.m. Players can’t officially sign until the new league years opens Thursday afternoon.