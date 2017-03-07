Unwanted Attention: Jail Guard Rests His Hand On Female Visitor’s Bottom

(CBS) – A woman claims a Cook County Sheriff’s deputy touched her inappropriately during an incident that was caught on jailhouse surveillance video.

The woman says the deputy regularly harassed her during visits to see her fiancé, CBS 2’s Suanne Le Mignot reports.

In surveillance video from Jan. 14, a Cook County jail officer is seen placing what appears to be a business card in the back pocket of a woman who is entering a visitor area. His hand appears to stay there on the woman’s back pocket.

The woman pulls away.

Cara Smith, spokesperson for Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, says the department has moved the deputy to an assignment where he has no contact with the public or detainees.

During the visit now under investigation, the woman had her daughter with her, Smith says. The woman visits her incarcerated fiancé each week and sees the deputy often. The officer has “crossed the line in terms of conversation” with the woman during other visits, Smith says.

“I’ve met with her personally and apologized to her for what she had to endure, which no visitor to this jail should have to endure on any day,” Smith says.

The jail officer has a “troublesome disciplinary history” ranging from insubordination to sleeping on the job to driving under the influence, Smith says.

With this latest incident, the deputy’s termination may be the next step as the investigation continues, she says.

The union representing deputies did not return calls from CBS 2.

The woman visitor has retained an attorney.