5 Irish Cocktail Recipes

Erin go Bragh, or “Ireland forever” for those of us who don’t speak gaelic, is a phrase you’ll hear every where on March 17th as Saint Patrick’s Day activities commence. St. Patrick’s Day is a holiday with traditions dating back as far as the 17th century. Although the holiday falls during a time of lent, on the 17th of March all restrictions are temporarily lifted which in turn is where the tradition of drinking became widely popular. What better way to commemorate Ireland’s greatest saint than by toasting in his honor. Raise your glass with one of these easy to make cocktails that celebrate some of Ireland’s most famous spirits and brews. Cheers!

Jameson And Ginger Ingredients 1 Shot Of Jameson

Ginger Ale

Lime Directions In a tall glass with ice pour in the shot of Jameson

Add the ginger ale to top off the cocktail

Garnish with a lime wedge

This drink is the perfect combination of whiskey and soda

Guinness With Black Currant Syrup Ingredients Guinness Beer

Black Currant Syrup Directions When pouring a Guinness be sure to pour the beer in a pint glass tilted away from you at a 45-degree angle

Allow a moment for the beer to settle

It’s ready to drink when there is a clear distinction between the dark ruby-red body and the creamy white head

Drizzle a bit of the currant syrup on top of the white foam and wait until the syrup dissolves through the foam and into the beer

The black currant syrup will cut out any bitter notes that are in Guinness and give the beer fruity and sweet notes

The Nutty Irishmen’s Coffee Ingredients 3 Ounces Of Jameson

2 Ounces Of Bailey’s

2 Ounces Of Frangelico

2 Cups Coffee Freshly Brewed

Garnish

Whipped Cream

Nutmeg Directions Add the Jameson, Bailey’s and Frangelico into a warmed coffee mug

Fill the rest of the cup with coffee and stir well

Garnish with whipped cream and nutmeg

The caffeine will have you celebrating all day

Irish Flag Shooter Ingredients 1 Part Brandy

1 Part Crème de Menthe

1 Part Bailey’s Directions To start, pour the Crème de Menthe into a shooter

Next pour the Bailey’s over the back of a bar-spoon to create the middle “white” layer

To finish, use that same bar-spoon to pour the final layer of Brandy

Bailey’s Martini Ingredients 1 1/2 Ounces Of Bailey’s

3/4 Ounce Of Chocolate Vodka

3/4 Ounce Of Caramel Vodka

Garnish

Cocoa Powder Directions Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, Bailey’s, chocolate and caramel vodka then shake to mix the ingredients together

Pour into a martini glass and garnish with cocoa powder

Merissa Principe is a teacher and a freelance travel blogger from NYC. Teaching early childhood education has provided Merissa an opportunity to travel all over the world and live in new places. Be sure to follow her at Citygirlriss.wordpress.com for all things travel, beauty, fashion and New York City.